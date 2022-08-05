The Schulteis siblings, Antonia, Victoria and Richard, are currently in Como, Italy, where they are taking part in the World Junior Sailing Championships.

Competing in the 49er FX class, Antonia and Victoria have enjoyed a very strong start to the competition as they are currently third overall after two days of racing.

Due to an injury a long rest had to follow, so this is the first regatta for Antonia and Victoria Schultheis in the 49erFX after last year’s European championship, where they sealed a bronze medal.

The Schulteis sisters enjoyed a great start on Day One when they placed fifth in the opening race and then managed two second-placings in the next two regattas to end the day in second place.

On Thursday, Antonia and Victoria placed sixth in the first race and then recorded another second-placing and a fifth-place finish for a total score of 16 points.

That left them in third place behind New Zealand’s Sebastian Menzies and George Lee Rush, who are leading the way on five points ahead of Spanish duo Paula Barrio Garcia and Filippo Binetti Pozzi, who amassed 16 points.

