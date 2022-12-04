Marsovin has just released its first vintage of barrel-aged Chardonnay − Antonin Riżerva 2020 vintage.

The wine was launched during a wine and dine event organised by Marsovin and Bahia restaurant, whereby guests had the opportunity to taste a number of premium Marsovin wines, including Grand Maitre old vintages and Cassar De Malte.

The Antonin range was first produced over 25 years ago. The 2020 vintage was produced from Chardonnay grapes harvested from Marsovin’s privately owned estate in Ramla Valley, Gozo.

The winery said the quality of the grapes for this vintage was very encouraging, therefore, its winemaking team decided to age Chardonnay grapes for just over two years in French oak barrels. This was a first for the winery.

The production of this wine was limited to 300 bottles and will be available for sale as of December 5 from the Marsovin Cellars and leading restaurants and wine shops.