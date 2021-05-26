Antonio Conte could be set to part ways with newly-crowned Italian champions Inter after failing to reach an agreement with the Serie A club top hierarchy over the club’s future plans, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Inter are keen to end their summer transfer activity with an operating profit of 100 million and reducing the wages bill by 20 per cent.

But to attain that the Italian champions will need to part ways with some key players, something that has not gone down well with coach Conte. In fact, the report said that the former Italy coach could leave the club in the next 48 hours.

