Malta’s very own and only blade runner, Żurrieq Wolves Athletic Club athlete Antonio Flores, coached by Kevin Galea, represented Malta at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Paris, France, between June 9 and 10.

Competing in the T64 men’s class, alongside other single-leg below the knee amputees, Antonio registered a seasonal best in the 100m dash, clocking a time of 13.54s.

Antonio is no newcomer to international Para Athletics, being Malta’s first Paralympian since the 1980s and having competed at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

Active in athletics since 2004, Flores underwent a lower body amputation in 2017 and his commitment and passion towards the sport has only grown stronger.

Flores’s participation in the Paris Grand Prix marked a remarkable comeback to the international competitive scene following a season-ending injury suffered back in April 2021.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malt