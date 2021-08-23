West Ham extended their perfect start to the season as Michail Antonio became the club’s record Premier League goalscorer with a double in their 4-1 win against 10-man Leicester on Monday.

David Moyes’ side took the lead through Pablo Fornals’ first half goal at the London Stadium.

Leicester’s Ayoze Perez was sent off for a dangerous stamp on Fornals just before half-time.

Said Benrahma bagged West Ham’s second after the break before Youri Tielemans got one back for Leicester.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta