Manchester United completed the signing of Antony from Ajax on Thursday for a fee reported to be 95 million euros (£81.3m), making him the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international forward has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

The fee includes a potential five million euros of add-ons.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” Antony said in a statement on Manchester United’s website.

His fee is a record for an Eredivisie player, surpassing the 86 million euros of Frenkie de Jong’s move from Ajax to Barcelona three years ago.

