I was recently part of a conversation where a woman tried to persuade another woman to go to therapy by recounting her own experience. In case you were wondering, it didn’t go well. The woman who gave the kind suggestion was told that therapy was for seriously ill people and that she would never subject herself to “someone messing with her mind”.

To be honest, both me and the woman who had spoken about how therapy had helped her were taken aback; after all, this wasn’t someone much older that we were talking to but someone in our age group. It was a stark reminder of how far we still have to go in destigmatising everything surrounding mental health and how much education is still needed about what therapy entails.

In a survey recently carried out by the Richmond Foundation, 70 per cent of 13- to 25-year-olds reported feelings of anxiety, with almost half of that number stating that they feel anxious “very often”. I cannot begin to imagine how anyone can think this is not a chilling result.

Yes, the world has been going through a pandemic for more than two years and, yes, there is a lot of global instability at the moment, thanks to the Russia and Ukraine crisis. However, it would be foolish of the authorities to simply shrug off such a high number as something that will pass or decrease by itself.

Equally worrying is the fact that the services that we do have on offer are buckling under the pressure of the people who do seek help. With little financial aid and even less recognition, it will become steadily harder for people to get help in a timely manner. What makes all this even worse is there is so little education about mental health that many don’t even know where to turn to when they feel like they can’t cope and are still scared that they will be viewed negatively by their peers if they do seek help.

Social media, of course, doesn’t help young people as it serves as a constant reminder that everyone appears to be happier and more successful than them. Gone are the days when you could show up to Valletta in a hoodie and no make-up; these days, everything is documented and fed to an audience, which means that you constantly need to look photo-ready whether you want to or not. It’s little wonder that teens and young adults trying to find themselves are struggling so much, given that they think the rest of the world is watching and judging their every pimple in the same way they are.

It is not only vital that we continue to study and talk about mental health but that we also make it more accessible and understandable to the man in the street. The days of being told to “just get over it” are long gone and it’s time our systems started to reflect that. We need more financial aid for mental health NGOs, allowing them the opportunity to increase their human resources and help caregivers not feel overwhelmed and burnt out themselves.

We also need to start using better discourse when speaking about mental health, which can only lead to increased empathy and compassion for people trying to forge a better life for themselves. Ignoring these latest statistics would not only be a missed opportunity but it would be a tragic misstep. Surely our young, our country’s future, deserve better than this.