Trent Alexander-Arnold is confident Liverpool can still aspire to win the Champions League and Premier League even without the talismanic presence of Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage in a contentious Merseyside derby against Everton last month.

But since then Liverpool have picked up maximum points from four games to move back top of the Premier League and their Champions League group.

Jurgen Klopp’s men ended a 30-year wait to win a league title earlier this year, a season after winning the Champions League.

And Alexander-Arnold believes that experience is key to overcoming the obstacles they face this season.

“All that matters is the circle we are in, the team we are in,” said Alexander-Arnold, ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game away at Atalanta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta