Malta national coach Devis Mangia announced that Hibernians trio Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap and Bjorn Kristensen have been omitted from the latest Malta squad for a breach of the team’s code of ethics following their hefty suspension from UEFA.

On Monday, the Times of Malta reported that Hibernians were severely punished by the European governing body of football following their elimination from the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round to Latvian side FC Riga.

Andrei Agius and midfielder Bjorn Kristensen were handed a five-match ban by the UEFA Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body while Ferdinando Apap was slapped with a four-match suspension.

Coach Stefano Sanderra and team manager Jesmond Abela were also handed a five-match ban for unsporting conduct.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta