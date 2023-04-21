Hibernians cruised past Floriana at the Gozo Stadium on the final matchday of the 2022-2023 Premier League season to hold onto their chance for a European competition berth next season.

Their chances will be determined by who wins this season’s FA Trophy as they finish their campaign on 46 points, level with Mosta and Balzan who both won their respective matches against Santa Lucia and Birkirkara in contests that took place at the same time.

Silvio Vella’s Hibernians could not have started the match on a worse footing when after just four minutes, Bjorn Kristensen had to be replaced due to injury, with Gonzalo Llerena taking his place.

However, five minutes later, Ferdinando Apap put Hibs ahead. A Gabriel Artiles freekick reached Yunusa Muritala whose header acted as a ricochet into a crowded area with Apap stretching to head the ball home.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...