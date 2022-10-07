HIBERNIANS 1

Apap 58

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 0

HIBERNIANS

J. Haber-7, F. Apap-7, J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-7 (82 G. Mensah), B. Kristensen-6 (77 A. Agius), D. Vella-6, Z. Grech-5 (46 Thaylor-5), J. Zerafa-5 (46 G. Artiles-5), O. Muritala-6 (77 J. Morillas), A. Diakete-6, R. Soares-6.

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

M. Chetcuti-6, S. Bugeja-6, L. Almeida-6, T. Bartolo-5.5, A. Mizzi (30 S. Miloskovic-5), S. Jankovic-6.5, C. Ngoy-6, E. Sanchez-4 (65 Y. Tonna-6), R. Vella-5, A. de Jesus Soto-5, K. Bondin-5.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Almeida, Zerafa, Artiles, Diakete, Jankovic.

BOV player of the match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Defender Ferdinando Apap scored the winner for champions Hibernians as they secured a second consecutive win for the first time this season when they overcame an improved Żebbuġ side.

Apap slotted in from point-black range when Jake Grech’s cross fell into his path midway through the second half.

For all the talk about removing all restrictions on foreign players in the Premier League, it was refreshing to note that for the second time running, nine players in the Hibernians’ starting line-up against Żebbuġ Rangers were Maltese.

Click here for full story