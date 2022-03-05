HIBERNIANS 1

Apap 86

BALZAN 0

HIBS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6.5, L. Almeida-6, J. Grech-6.5, J. Degabriele-6.5, D. Vella-6.5, J. Zerafa 6 (46’ G. Izquier-6), A. Agius-6, A, Muniz-5.5 (61 Thaylor), A. Diakite-5.5 (68 Raphael), H. Da Costa Oliveira-6 (88 W. Domoraud).

BALZAN

V. Vranes-6, M. Djuric-5.5 (67 M. Grima), P. Fenech-6.5 (90 B. Kaljevic), N. Gulan-6, M. Johnson-6.5 (87 N. Frendo), U. Ljubomirac-6, M. Zlatkovic-6, G. Camilleri-6, M. Mijic-6, A. Andrejic-6 (87 S. Jalu), S. Cipriott.

Refere: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Muniz, Almeida, Johnson, Cipriott, Grech.

BOV Player of the Match: Paul Fenech (Balzan).

Hibernians left it till late to beat Balzan 1-0 and regain the top spot in the BOV Premier League although Floriana have a game in hand.

Both sides were seeking maximum points from this clash for different reasons.

While the Paolites were eager to bounce back after earning just one point from the previous two matches, Balzan needed the three points to maintain alive hopes of securing a top six finish.

Hibs had an edge over their opponents but Balzan controlled their opponents well and could consider themselves unlucky having to leave Ta’ Qali empty-handed. This loss means that Balzan will be playing among the bottom six as they remain third from bottom.

