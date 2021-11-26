The Planning Authority has approved the construction of a contested block of flats in rural Sannat, Gozo.

The application to turn a rural site into 29 flats with 20 underlying garages and a pool on Triq ta’ Bebunaq and Triq it-Tempju tal-Imramma has been fronted by well-known Gozitan developer Joseph Vella and architect Saviour Micallef.

Appellants had argued that the application could not be judged in a vacuum, as it forms part of an attempt to fragment a mega-development consisting of two other planning applications, in an attempt to avoid the scrutiny such a large project would require.

Another part of the cluster of developments has also been met with vocal criticism.

The projects are just 300 metres away from the Sannat cliffs.

Conservationists Moviment Graffitti came out in strong opposition to the applications, calling it “a tried-and-tested tactic that allows developers to obtain permits with relative ease by avoiding the requirement for the conduction of an Environmental Impact Assessment”.

A proposal for the construction of 125 apartments in a cluster of three projects just 300 metres from the cliff edge in Sannat. Photo: Moviment Graffitti.

Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa had also filed a request for the suspension of works.

Despite those objections, the apartment plans have passed planners' scrutiny.

The PA approved the 29 apartments on October 5, but the decision was only made public 15 days later. It was flagged to Times of Malta by a reader on Friday.