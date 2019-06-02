Objections are flowing in over the proposed development of a massive residential block of almost 40 luxury apartments, including pools, close to the scheduled 17th century Mensija Chapel in San Ġwann.



Concerns were expressed by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Curia over potential damage to the chapel in Triq is-Santwarju in the area known as Mensija.



The chapel, built in the 1650s, was built over a large cave adjacent to the plot of land currently being earmarked for this development.



Application PA/04214/19 is proposing the demolition of existing dilapidated structures and the excavation and construction of underlying parking, a Class 4A Office, duplex residential units with gardens and pools, and overlying residential apartments, including a receded floor.



The site is located along the ridge overlooking Wied Għomor valley, which is an Area of Ecological Importance. The area has a high cultural and historical value,characterised by a cluster of buildings forming a hamlet already visible in 1908, which is marked by the Mensija Sanctuary and the Lanzun Tower, both scheduled at Grade 1.



According to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the site is located just 200 metres from the Mensija cart ruts, another site of archaeological importance.



“There is a risk that development in the area may pose a threat to known and unknown cultural heritage. The Superintendence notes the location of an existing cave and the distance set from the excavation within the site footprint. The nature of the cave requires further assessment. No proper survey of the cave, showing its extension and actual distance from the limit of the excavation have been submitted,” the superintendence said, as it called for more clarifications on the matter.



The superintendence also noted with concern the scale of the development, the extension of the excavation and the impact it might have on the cultural landscape, including views and vistas to and from the scheduled sanctuary.



The Archdiocese of Malta also objected to the proposed development because of the possible impact on the historic chapel and the underlying cave.



“This original chapel, which encompasses protected and fragile caves, is a scheduled Grade 1 building and will be negatively affected by the proposed development, in particular with excavation works, not to mention the negative visual and environmental impact this project will have on Mensija. The proposed development also goes against several policies,” the Curia said in its objection filed with the Planning Authority.





A photomontage of the proposed development

Dozens of residents also filed their objection to the proposed development.



One angry resident said in a representation to the PA: “Undoubtedly, a development of this proportion in a location like this will inevitably destroy the tranquil locality of this Mensija hamlet and will impact the environment heavily and negatively from all perspectives. It will create unprecedented traffic, noise, worsen the parking issues and change the social fabric of the neighbourhood from a tranquil local hamlet to one led by speculation and concrete.”



Objections to the proposed development close on Friday.