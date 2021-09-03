A proposed block of apartments with pools and jacuzzis, lying partly in Nadur’s urban conservation area, has been recommended for refusal despite amendments being made to the original plans.

The proposal, for Triq David Cocco Palmeri, was filed by Mark Agius, the business partner of Gozitan property mogul Joseph Portelli.

It seeks to demolish an existing building, which has breathtaking views of Mġarr harbour and the Gozo channel, and replace it with an extension to an adjacent block that received planning approval earlier this year.

Also proposed is the excavation of a basement complex for 10 garages, the construction of three maisonettes, one containing a pool and jacuzzi, eight overlying apartments, a further four apartments set back on another floor, each with its own jacuzzi, and two penthouses with pools.

Case officer flags problems

The case officer said in his report that the proposed development is not acceptable because it lacks a suitable transition between the UCA and the rest of the developable area in terms of height and volume.

He said that the design of the back elevation overlooking an alley off Triq San Ġwann did not respect the traditional setting of the urban conservation area. The rest of the proposal complied with height limitation, the provision of car parking requirements and design considerations.

ERA requests permit, but does not object

The Environment and Planning Authority has not objected to the project but insists that before starting works, the developer must obtain a nature permit to uproot the numerous trees that lie on the undeveloped parcel of land.

When the Planning Commission met earlier this month, the architect, Timothy Portelli, asked for the hearing to be deferred so he could submit fresh drawings that address the primary concerns on which the Planning Directorate was recommending refusal.

However, in an update, the directorate said the fresh drawings had not addressed these issues and that its recommendation remains unchanged.

Among its objections, the Planning Directorate noted that the style used was unsuited to the traditional context of the town and incompatible with the immediate streetscape.