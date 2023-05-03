The culture watchdog has withdrawn its objections to a development close to the protected Ġgantija Temples in Xagħra and just 30 metres from another protected site, the Ta’ Kola Windmill.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage withdrew its objections after the applicant altered plans to remove a basement level that would have involved excavation.

The watchdog originally emphasised its objections to any kind of rock cutting.

It gave its no-objection to application PA 5562/21 where Mark Xerri is proposing to demolish existing structures in a large unbuilt site and replace them with a maisonette with swimming pool, two two-car garages at ground floor level and six apartments at first, second and third-floor levels in Triq il-Mitħna.

The application is due to be heard by the Planning Board on Thursday.

eNGOs and objectors, which include Wirt Għawdex, Flimkien Għall-Ambjent Aħjar and Din l-Art Ħelwa, among others, strongly opposed the development, saying it would ruin the streetscape and would put the protected windmill at risk.

During the last hearing in November, the board members had agreed to defer the application to allow time for the Planning Authority’s Development Management Directorate to prepare a report on another two nearby applications.

No significant impact on scheduled windmill

In its comparative report, the directorate concluded that the proposed development will not have any significant impact on the scheduled windmill.

It said the site of one of the other applications is located on Triq Marija Bambina, characterised by two-storey terraced houses on both sides of the street having similar architectural characteristics. It is 60 metres away from the windmill.

It had been refused in view of the proposed vertical extension of the building which would have an adverse impact on the continuity of the streetscape and its impact on the views of the windmill.

On the other application, the directorate noted that it was within an open piazza having buildings of different height, design, rhythm and proportions.

Although it was 38 metres away from the windmill, the openness of the piazza allowed for the vertical extension being proposed without detracting from the views of the scheduled windmill.

The directorate’s report did not make any reference to a pending application on a site which is adjacent to that being discussed by the Planning Board on Thursday.

Here, Leanne Portelli and Jodie Lee Borg proposed a five-storey apartment block over a garage complex, two maisonettes, 10 apartments on the next four floors, as well as a garden and two pools in the backyard and another two swimming pools on the top floor. This application is currently suspended at the architect’s request following a barrage of objections.

A photomontage prepared by objectors which shows the extent of the proposed development.

Gozo eNGOs make last-ditch appeal to PA to refuse permit

The eNGOs within the Coalition for Gozo on Wednesday morning expressed alarm at the Planning Board’s recommendation for approval.

In a statement, the eNGOs said the development, if approved, will set a dangerous precedent for the entire neighbourhood.

“This neighbourhood of two-storey townhouses also forms part of the cultural skyline of Xagħra, which in turn forms part of the visual integrity of Ġgantija Temples and Ta’ Kola Windmill,” they said.

The activists said intangible cultural heritage such as that of the area in question is protected by the PA's own policies, and cited planning circular 3/20 as a case in their point.

This circular was created to prevent developments like the one the PA is now recommending for approval, the eNGOs insisted.

It had introduced the concept of context and setting, “and we deplore that the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage have ignored relevant policies in the assessments,” they said.

They noted that the development had not even been opposed by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and said this was, “clearly in breach of various policies”.

They called on the Planning Board to heed policies and court judgements and refuse permit.

“The Planning Authority cannot continue to act with institutional impunity in defiance of court teachings,” they said.