Local payments processing company Apcopay has announced that a new plugin has been released for users of XERO accounting software to enable the acceptance of business-to-business payments through major credit card brands.

The XERO-Apcopay plugin automatically creates and embeds payment links inside invoices, so that payment receivables can be automated more efficiently and effectively, saving numerous man hours in chasing and reconciling payments and in turn freeing up cash flow instantly.

Daniel Buttigieg, Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are pleased to deliver this straight-forward and highly nimble plugin that will see Apcopay offer and extend its payment services to its global client base, and provide even more value in an ever fast-paced environment. This release comes in line with our roadmap of developing an ever-growing niche of payment tools in a promise to our clients, allowing them to focus on their business, rather than tasks that can otherwise be automated”.

Apcopay is a fully integrated payment solution and all-in-one platform that provides business owners with all they need to cater for multi-currency payment options through a single interface. Apcopay are specialists in payment solutions with over 15 years’ industry experience driven by a passionate team of experts. With headquarters in Malta, Apcopay encompasses a blend of over 40 acquiring partners and over 240 payment options supporting merchants in more than 25 countries across the globe.

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has three offices in New Zealand, six offices in Australia, three offices in the UK, three offices in the United States (Denver, San Francisco and New York), as well as offices in Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Africa. Xero's products are based on a software as a service (SaaS) model and sold by subscription, based on the type and number of company entities managed by the subscriber. Its products are used in over 180 countries.

Current Apcopay users are encouraged to utilise this free plug in available to them by logging into their Portal Knowledge Base Section and following the Xero plugin for download instructions.

More information at www.apcopay.com.