Aperol, the iconic Italian bittersweet aperitif, is celebrating its 100th birthday in true Italian style this year, kicking off merriments from its birthplace in Padua, Italy, and spreading outwards across the globe. Malta too has been joining in the centenary celebrations with a series of activi­ties aimed to spark joyful connections with friends old and new.

Popular radio hosts Nate, Frank and Rossi from Vibe FM are once again fronting the Aperol Spritz Together We Joy campaign, bringing smiles and laughs in their own inimitable style.

Aperol also coloured Hugo’s Lounge orange with its Mix’n’ Mingle Happy Hour activation, while during the Malta Trade Fair at MFCC visitors could stop by the Aperol stand for a refreshing break. Befitting Malta’s capital, Valletta was the centre stage for an Aperol summer get-together at Caffe Cordina in Republic Square in July. In August an interactive activity was set up at Tigné Point inviting passers-by for a quick puzzle game with fun giveaways while Lara & the Jukeboys entertained guests.

While summer may be drawing to a close, more celebrations are in the pipeline, with the next Aperol event taking place during the Mediterranean Stars Festival on Friday. On Saturday, Aperol will be present at Kantina Café as part of Notte Bianca celebrations, with brightly coloured Aperol branded bicycles set to bring fun and enjoyment to everyone – using universal languages such as art, music and Aperol Spritz to bring people together wherever they are.

To mark the momentous year Aperol launched bespoke limi­ted-edition labels to sit on its bottles. Each label is entirely unique, thanks to an advanced chromatic formula that recreates infinite single variations of an iconic design by Italian artist Lorenzo Mattotti. The design portrays a young couple dancing, holding an Aperol bottle and two glasses full of the unmistakable liquid. This limited-edition is available for sale from Farsonsdirect and selected outlets.

Launched in 1919 at the Padua International Fair, Aperol was crea­ted by the Barbieri brothers, Luigi and Silvio, who coined the name ‘Aperol’, taking their inspiration from the French term for apéritif, ‘apéro’. Made with citrus oil infused with precious herbs and roots to create a perfectly balanced combination, the original recipe has remained unchanged and is a secret to this day.

For more information, one can visit the Aperol Malta Facebook page and Instagram. Aperol is marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Co. Ltd. For trade enquiries, call 2381 4400.