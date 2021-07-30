Prime Minister Robert Abela’s apology for the state’s shortcomings that contributed to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia is not enough, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Friday.

“The apology must be followed by action. We need to move forward and let the institutions work, even if it means arresting politicians such as [former minister] Konrad Mizzi and [former prime minister] Joseph Muscat,” Grech told supporters in Sliema.

Abela apologised to the Caruana Galizia family after on Thursday an inquiry into the journalist's assassination said that the state should shoulder responsibility for her death.

Fielding questions from party supporters Grech on Friday reiterated his call on Abela to strip Muscat of any role he has in the party.

He also commended the Caruana Galizia family's determination, adding that despite the challenges they faced over the past years, they kept fighting for truth and justice.

“I can understand the trauma the family faced: as a young boy I witnessed a family being shattered following the murder of a relative. She was not my child, but my cousin.

"I know the fear... and I admire the family who pushed on, with the inquiry finally proving what it knew all along,” Grech said.