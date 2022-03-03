Campaigners have launched an appeal against a "monstrous" seven-storey apartment block approved by the Planning Authority in the Il-Girgħien area of Birżebbuġa.

Din l-Art Ħelwa and The Archaeological Society Malta say the 161 apartments are in breach of a planning police that states 20% of large sites must be open public public space.

They said the an existing rock-cut chamber believed to be a WWII shelter and an old quarry rich in biodiversity would be "buried under a curtain of seven-storey apartments".

In a statement, they said the Planning Commission had justified its decision to approve the total sealing of the 4,000 square site (PA/04468/20) on a clause that allows developers to pay €20 for every square metre of floor area developed in lieu of the required open space.

This quarry wall will be demolished and the site developed. Photo: Din L'Art Ħelwa.

"The Commission however failed to consider that this clause can in fact only be applied to sites of a smaller nature which are not developed comprehensively," they argued.

"In this case both the applicant and the PA confirmed that the site was being developed comprehensively, therefore the need to provide public open space could not be waivered through the loophole applied by the Planning Commission."

They said that the planning policy also allows a height limitation of four floors for sites developed comprehensively, is lowered to three floors for sites that are not.

Through the application of the 'Annex 2' policy introduced in 2015, the 4 floor height limitation was further increased to 7 floors, "resulting in an unbroken row of solid buildings that allows no relief both visually and with no open spaces".

The Commission "blatently" overlooked the wellbeing of the community and the preservation of "desperately needed" public open space as well as the preservation of cultural heritage and biodiversity.

"The Commission’s decision is a further illustration of the Authority’s systematic failure to protect the needs of the general public and is yet another reckless blow to the natural environment of Birżebbuġa and its landscape." the NGOs said.