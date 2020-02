The Blood Transfusion Unit has issued an appeal for donations of all types of blood, saying reserves are low because illnesses are keeping donors away.

It urged all those who are healthy to come forward, particularly the relatives of people due to have surgery shortly.

The unit warned that some operations may have to be put off if reserves fall any lower.

Blood donations may be made at the unit just outside St Luke's Hospital in Guardamangia, any day between 8am and 6pm.

www.blood.gov.mt