The Planning Authority’s appeals tribunal is due to decide on a request by a local car rental firm to turn a reclaimed quarry into a car park for its growing fleet.

Alpine Rent-A-Car has appealed a decision taken by the Planning Authority last year to refuse permission to extend its car park in Tal-Balal onto 3,500 square metres of agricultural land to hold almost 100 additional cars.

The land in question is a reclaimed quarry, which was filled with inert waste and covered in soil. It is situated opposite an existing batching plant and about 15 metres below street level.

In all, the proposed development would mean the loss of some 5,500 square metres of agricultural land as the car rental firm is also requesting a review of a decision not to sanction an existing 2,000 square metre car park on previously agricultural land, which it had developed without a permit over the past five years.

The Alpine Rent-A-Car application had been refused last October but the car rental firm appealed the decision.

The application has drawn objections from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Iklin local council, among others.

The ERA said the illegal works should not serve as a precedent for new development at the expense of agricultural land. The authority insisted that urban and commercial developments should be restricted to designated areas “to control the sprawl of urban development in ODZ and reduce the take-up of undeveloped land”.

The Iklin Local Council has also objected on the basis that the site is outside development zones and that the proposed use is urban in nature.

The developers, on the other hand, are arguing that it makes sense from both an environmental perspective and from a logistics point of view to expand its current location rather than attempting to find an alternative site.

They have proposed a number of compensation measures, including planting and maintaining around 60 citrus trees and substantial shrubs intended to disguise the proposed car park. But in a report prepared for the appeal hearing, the PA case officer asked the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to confirm its original decision since the proposed car park use was not in line with any policy provision.

He said there were no sound planning justifications which could justify a breach of existing policies.