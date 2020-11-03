An appeal has been launched to prevent significant structural changes to a 19th century villa on the Balluta waterfront which is facing extensive excavation at its lower levels and demolition of its existing roof structures.

The appeal was submitted by prominent businessman Marin Hili, who lives nearby.

With the first proper hearing set to take place on Wednesday, the appeal will seek to challenge permission given by the Planning Authority (PA) in August last year to redevelop the property into a boutique hotel, thus changing from its permitted use as a residence.

The iconic façade of Villa Priuli sits right on Balluta Bay in the shadow of the Marriott Hotel, formerly the Meridien.

The building is scheduled at Grade 2, granting it high historical and architectural value, with some moderate alterations allowed.

However, the approved application to redevelop the villa into a boutique hotel with dining establishments includes a list of interior alterations, including new spaces at street level and former groundfloor level, as well as demolition of existing roof structures and the construction of new roof level.

New roof levels higher than existing structure and would be visible from across the bay

In its submissions on the application, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) raises concerns that the proposed excavation at lower levels would result in the demolition of the cellar as well as a wartime shelter located in the vicinity.

The SCH also expressed its concern that the project’s new roof levels would be higher than the existing structure and be visible from across the bay.

Additionally, the alterations to the façade, which will see the opening of four doors in order to accommodate the restaurants at lower level, were also found to be of concern.

The property is situated within the St Julian’s urban conservation area and is within the vicinity of several similarly scheduled sites.

The site is no stranger to attempts at making commercial use of the property.

In 2016, a businessman from The Netherlands attempted to secure financing to turn the villa into a boutique hotel. However, the Dutchman’s venture ran out of steam.

The property was then sold off to Paceville magnate Hugo Chetcuti, who initiated the current application through his architect.

After Chetcuti’s death, the villa was sold to Virtu Properties who are pursuing the current development of the site.