An appeal is once again being made for people to forfeit their COVID-19 vouchers to donate around €2,000 worth to each of 11 earmarked charity organisations.

The Sharing is Caring campaign, coordinated by the Sigma Foundation, Forestals and RUBS (Are You Being Served?), aims to collect a total of €20,000 worth of vouchers for the charities to distribute to those in need.

The first attempt to raise this amount was made in the second round of consumption vouchers planned for last January. But the scheme was delayed when businesses were ordered to close as the number of virus cases rose.

The government will now be injecting €45 million in the new round of consumer vouchers from June 7, with a total value of €100 being distributed to all residents aged over 16.

The Sharing is Caring campaign is asking recipients to part with them before they even received them – and 60 have already done so, with 140 to go to reach the target.

“The first time around, last September, the initiative was late. Many had used or already given away their vouchers,” said Keith Marshall from Sigma Foundation, expressing hope and optimism that the €20,000 mark would be met this time.

Back then, the initiative had collected €5,000 worth of vouchers.

It is everyone’s divine right to use them, but it is sinful to flush them away

Marshall said many claimed they would have loved to donate them but had already used them when the campaign started.

While many look out for the government vouchers and plan their freebies in advance, for some, they are also becoming a new way of giving.

The thinking was that others could make better use of them and appreciate them more, Marshall had said.

“For those who have hang-ups using a voucher at a restaurant – for whatever reason – do not throw them away, but donate them,” he had urged.

“It is everyone’s divine right to use them, but it is sinful to flush them away.”

The vouchers scheme was first introduced in the middle of last summer and proved to be a success, kick-starting millions in spending. It aimed to stimulate demand during the pandemic and help businesses recover, generating an additional spend of €11.5 million among consumers.

The second round of vouchers is expected to allot €60 for accommodation and restaurants and €40 for retail outlets. These will come in €15 and €10 denominations, as opposed to the €20 vouchers distributed during the first round.

The charities earmarked as beneficiaries of the Sharing is Caring campaign include AAA, Dar Charles Miceli, Dar il-Kaptan, Dar Merħba Bik, Dreams of Horses, Embrace Diversity, Fondazzjoni Sebħ, Hospice, Noah’s Ark, Victory Kitchen and YMCA.