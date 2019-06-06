Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is to base a blockchain company in Malta.

Mr Wozniak arrived in Malta on Wednesday and joined Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri on Thursday at the launch of the Delta Summit, a blockchain and digital innovation conference which will group industry leaders in Malta in October.

It was great talking over the phone to Steve Wozniak to thank him for choosing Malta as home for his new blockchain based company - Joseph Muscat

He said the company, Efforce, is a platform for investors to profit from energy efficiency projects.

"I have wanted to be part of Malta for ages in my life," Wozniak said.

Mr Wozniak also had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, currently on an official visit in Luxembourg.

Mr Schembri said the Delta Summit is expected to be bigger than last year's first edition, and continue to promote Malta as a world leader in disruptive technologies.

Mr Wozniak was also in Malta in March last year, when he told a conference that the country was “very smart” to be looking at ways to regulate blockchain, noting, however, there was still a long way to go before the technology was available to all.