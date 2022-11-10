Most of the largest public companies in the US have already published their financial results for the period to September 30. While the companies within the energy sector, as expected, reported record quarterly profitability levels, the other main theme that dominated the current earnings season was the remarkable movements in most of the share prices of the Big Tech companies, namely Alphabet, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Meta Platforms in the aftermath of their announcements.

As the weakening economic environment is very likely to continue to negatively impact revenue generation among most of the Big Tech names, investor sentiment soured considerably. The share prices of Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Meta Platforms posted sharp double-digit declines as their announcements were released, with most companies giving up almost all of their exceptionally strong gains registered during the pandemic.

Meta Platforms ranks as the worst performer across the entire S&P 500 Index so far this year with a decline of over 70 per cent translating into a loss of market cap of over US$600 billion. During the three-month period to September 30, advertising revenue (which makes up 98% of overall revenue through its Facebook and Instagram services) dropped by 4%, while costs surged by 19% causing quarterly profit to fall by 50%.

Investors have become increasingly sceptical on the company’s huge investment in the metaverse, which is basically a virtual reality world that people access via headsets. In view of this remarkably sizeable investment, Meta has gone from its highest free cash flow in its history during Q4 2021 at $12.7 billion to the lowest in more than 10 years of $0.2 billion only a few months later.

The decline in advertising revenue was worse than expected, not only as a result of the current economic downturn but also from increased competition from rivals such as Amazon and Apple, as well as some of the newer social media companies such as Tik Tok.

Alphabet, which generates circa 80% of overall revenue from advertising, was also hit by worse-than-expected declines in advertising. For example, YouTube advertising revenue dropped 2% year-on-year to $7.07 billion in Q3. YouTube's revenue on a year-over-year basis has never declined since Alphabet started disclosing the segmental results in 2019.

Amazon and Microsoft are becoming increasingly dependent on the growth from cloud services. Although many investors hoped that this sector will prove resilient even in weak economic conditions, several analysts are highlighting the financial risk of the capital-intensive nature of building data centres to support cloud services.

On the other hand, Apple’s business revolves around hardware and services that is still very much in demand and as such, investors believe that the company is in a better position to ride out the recession compared to its peers. Sales of the iPhone, which typically account for almost 50% of the company’s total revenue, grew by 10% during the quarter to September 30. Although this was slightly less than analysts had expected, it must be seen in the light of the tough comparative period with 39% growth in the same quarter last year.

Another interesting trend is that while global smartphone shipments have declined by 9% in Q3, Apple's iPhone shipments have increased by 8%. As such, Apple’s performance looks very strong when compared to its competitors as it is evident that Apple's premium phones are being impacted less negatively than other smartphones.

However, Apple has not escaped the downturn in consumer and corporate spending. Despite rising by 5% year-on-year after the adverse impact of the strong dollar, Apple’s ‘Services’ revenue (including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple TV+ and others) was slightly lower than anticipated as advertising and gaming revenue faltered. The ‘Services’ segment, with revenue of $19.2 billion during the past quarter, has a very strong gross profit margin of over 70%.

Following the sharp movements in the share prices of Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Meta Platforms over recent weeks, there are now only three companies in the US with a market cap greater than $1 trillion (Apple at $2.2 trillion, Microsoft at $1.7 trillion and Alphabet at $1.2 trillion).

The drop in total market capitalisation of the US technology companies has indeed been remarkable. In fact, in 2021 there were seven companies in the ‘Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club’ as Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Netflix all suffered sharp declines over the past 12 months following the remarkable change in sentiment towards the tech sector.

At a market cap of $2.2 trillion, Apple is now worth almost as much as the combined values of Amazon ($920 billion), Meta ($256 billion) and Alphabet. Although Apple’s share price has dropped just over 20% from its peak, the company has clearly fared better than the other Big Tech companies which registered much steeper declines.

Undoubtedly, the short-term outlook for the Big Tech companies remains challenging given the economic headwinds and the interest rate environment. Moreover, the size and complexity of these companies not only make them a target for regulators but also makes the historic rate of growth a greater challenge to emulate. Nonetheless, these companies are now priced at more reasonable valuation multiples.

Long-term and patient investors are likely to continue to be rewarded handsomely in the years ahead similar to the stellar returns over past years

Given the dominance and financial strength of most of the Big Tech companies, long-term and patient investors are likely to continue to be rewarded handsomely in the years ahead similar to the stellar returns over past years.

Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd, ‘Rizzo Farrugia’, is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. This report has been prepared in accordance with legal requirements. It has not been disclosed to the company/s herein mentioned before its publication. It is based on public information only and is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. The author and other relevant persons may not trade in the securities to which this report relates (other than executing unsolicited client orders) until such time as the recipients of this report have had a reasonable opportunity to act thereon. Rizzo Farrugia, its directors, the author of this report, other employees or Rizzo Farrugia on behalf of its clients, have holdings in the securities herein mentioned and may at any time make purchases and/or sales in them as principal or agent, and may also have other business relationships with the company/s. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Neither Rizzo Farrugia, nor any of its directors or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising out of the use of all or any part thereof and no representation or warranty is provided in respect of the reliability of the information contained in this report.

© 2022 Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. All rights reserved.