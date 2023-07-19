All Apple users can now add their Moneybase cards to their Apple Wallet and enjoy all the benefits of their Moneybase Card with Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. Using Apple Pay is simple, and it works with the devices used every day. Card information is secure because it isn’t stored on the device or shared when making a payment. Paying in stores, apps, and on the web has never been easier, safer, or more private.

When a client makes a purchase, Apple Pay uses a device-specific number and a unique transaction code. The full card number is never stored on the client’s device or on Apple servers, and it can’t be shared with merchants. Apple Pay doesn’t keep transaction information that can be tied back to the client, ensuring all purchases are private.

Alan Cuschieri, CEO of Moneybase, said: "We are proud that Moneybase has added Apple Pay to its offering with the latest provisioning making it very easy to add cards to Apple Pay within the Moneybase app itself. Moneybase users can pay also through GPay, Garmin Pay and Xiaomi Pay.”

Moneybase cardholders also have the chance to win a dream holiday, 16 nights for two persons in Bali, Participating in the prize draw is easy since you automatically earn tickets for every transaction you make. More information about Moneybase’s rewards and incentives are available on the moneybase website. Moneybase’s ISO-certified customer care team is available to assist clients with any questions they might have, seven days a week, and may be reached on 2568 8688 or through the in-app chat.

As a next-generation financial platform, Moneybase provides investments and payments in a single ecosystem backed by local ISO-certified customer support. Customers can send and receive person-to-person payments, as well as make both domestic and international transfers. Users may also opt to receive their salary, pension or stipend directly onto their Moneybase IBAN. Moneybase customers save when travelling or making international payments thanks to the platform’s competitive currency rates and the multicurrency capabilities of the Moneybase card, which may be ordered for free from the app itself.

With Moneybase Invest, users can invest locally on the Malta Stock Exchange or tap into over 40 international markets with over 20,000 stocks, ETFs, bonds and funds through the award-winning platform. The platform also offers fractional shares and extended hours trading, which provide an additional 9.5 hours of US market access.

Moneybase is part of the Calamatta Cuschieri Finance Group. The app may be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store. More information is available on the Moneybase website.