Apple is getting on the gaming bandwagon, with its Apple Arcade subscription service offering a list of titles to come to iPhones, iPads, MacBook computers and Apple TV at a monthly cost.

The official Apple Arcade pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, but a recent leak from Apple's internal preview of the platform suggests it will cost €4.99 a month, making it the cheapest Apple subscription service to date.

Apple Arcade will come out with over 100 titles exclusive to Apple's devices, including Beneath a Steel Sky, a remake of the classic adventure game, with art by Watchman comic book legend Neil Gibbons.

“The App Store is the world’s biggest and most successful game platform. Now we are going to take games even further with Apple Arcade, the first game subscription service for mobile, desktop and the living room,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"Apple Arcade games will be great for families, respect user privacy and will not have ads or require any additional purchases. We think players of all ages are going to love Apple Arcade.”

Apple Arcade release date

During the service's launch event in March Apple announced that Apple Arcade will release in "fall 2019", which means we can expect it to launch between September and November 2019.

Apple's new subscription service is all about videogames

Apple has said the service will be supported in 150 countries at launch.

The question is, will Malta be among them?

The Apple Arcade Malta webpage says the service will come “later this year”, but the company has not specified a list of countries which will receive the service.

How it works

The subscription service will combine exclusive titles developed specifically for Apple Arcade with games which can currently be downloaded from the App Store.

Some of the games currently in the App Store will be taken out of there and be made exclusively available on the Apple Arcade platform.

Games will be downloaded and played straight from the App Store, and subscribers will be able to try games whenever they want and resume them across devices. According to Apple all the games on Apple Arcade will be available to play offline too, "you can try whatever you want, whenever you want."

The service will be updated monthly.

SimCity creator Will Wright is also making a game for the service. Apple is promising games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, Lego, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games, and more.

Family sharing

The Apple Arcade service offers a Family Sharing plan so all household members can play the game for a single subscription cost. That could make it attractive to households that have bought into everything Apple – especially if it means mum and dad don't have to hand over the iPhones so that the kids can play.