Malta Public Transport is waiving the €15 application fee for the Tal-Linja card for full-time students who apply before the end of November.

Students need to submit their applications via the Malta Public Transport website during the promotion period. There is a €2.87 postage fee that students must cover. Proof of student status will be required.

Through the Student Tallinja Card students can also enjoy discounted rates on various other mobility services, including direct routes, on-demand services, Valletta Ferry Services, and Tallinja Bike rentals.

Further details available on publictransport.com.mt.