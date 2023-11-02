A proposed development application that sought to replace a traditional terraced house with a four-storey building along Triq tal-Mensija in San Ġwann has been turned down by the Planning Authority.

The commission cited that the existing terraced house is an integral part of a meticulously designed streetscape characterised by other similar two-storey houses with a distinctive architectural style.

The commission also pointed out that the proposed increase in height and visual design does not harmonise with this established context posing a threat to the well-defined visual characteristics and urban design of the area.

Although the development does not fall within San Ġwann’s Urban Conservation Area, the proposal was not enhancing the area's quality and amenity.

The authority said that, in recent weeks, it rejected other similar development applications so as to safeguard the homogeneity of the existing streetscape and avoid the creation of disruptive blank walls.

These applications were located in Triq Santa Margerita, Sliema, and Pjazza Patri Redent Gauci, Fgura.