The Environmental Resources Authority and the Swieqi local council are vehemently objecting to an application that seeks to turn a dilapidated structure in the protected Wied Għomor valley into a villa with a pool.

The site is outside the development zone in an area relatively free of development and which is scheduled as an area of ecological value.

The applicant, Christian Ganado, through his architect, Robert Musumeci, is seeking permission to demolish the existing structure, which has been attacked by vandals and attracted graffiti artists over the years, and build a residence on the same footprint, including a swimming pool and other landscaping works.

The site of application number 6493/19 is off Triq il-Kaffis, in Swieqi.

There had been a previous attempt to develop the structure in 2008 but this had been refused in 2015 due to various illegalities, which were also covered by an enforcement notice issued in 2007. The decision had been challenged but the appeal was withdrawn in June last year.

According to the ERA, the dilapidated dwelling on the site in question does not feature in the 1968 survey sheet and it found no records of any development permit having been issued in relation to the site. It, did, however, appear on 1998 aerial photographs.

“The legality of such structure is questionable,” the ERA said in its report to the Planning Authority.

“Illegal development on site should not be considered as a valid pretext to create a new dwelling in the open rural area,” it commented.

“Moreover,” it went on, “ the proposed development on site covers a larger footprint than the current existing structure.”

It added: “ERA’s consistent position in relation to such projects has been and consistently remains that there is no valid justification for the further loss of undeveloped land outside the development zone boundary, along with the associated environmental impacts to accommodate such use, which is completely out of place on the valley side.

“There is also significant concern regarding the cumulative environmental impact caused by the numerous ad hoc proposals for residential dwellings currently being proposed on ODZ land.

“Such urban type development is considered out of place in one of the last remaining rural enclaves in an otherwise heavily urbanised area,” the ERA said.

The environment watchdog also noted that should this application be approved, it would also introduce “foreseeable pressures” for further development on and around the site once the development commitment is established, including the creation of a formalised access to the site.

In his objection to the application, Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat noted that the valley was the last lung in an overcrowded north harbour region.

He said that no external or internal finishes were ever applied to the now-dilapidated one-storey villa, so the building was never in a habitable state. It was never supplied with services such as water, electricity and sewage disposal.

According to Mr Muscat, the Planning Authority last year “inexplicably withdrew” the enforcement order issued 11 years ago.

“It is not possible to trace reasons for this withdrawal, or indeed the precise date of the withdrawal, from the PA website and enquiries at the PA offices have not resulted in any further information,” he said.

The Swieqi local council called on the PA to refuse the application and for the enforcement action to be reignited “so that the present illegal development is removed and the environmental quality of this precious valley restored”.