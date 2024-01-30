Applications for admission to Church schools in Malta and Gozo for the scholastic year commencing in September will be accepted online from this Thursday to February 14 and from February 20 to 29, the Curia said.

There are 884 vacant places, 794 in Malta and 90 in Gozo.

Applications for asylum seekers will be accepted in March.

Vacancies in church schools in Malta.

The Church schools’ admission process in Malta determines admission to the first year and second year of kindergarten, the first year of primary and the first year of secondary.

Malta applications will be accepted at church.mt/applications.

Vacancies in church schools in Gozo.

Admission to Church schools in Gozo will be in the first year of kindergarten and the first year of secondary. Gozo applications will be accepted at church.mt/gozoapplications.

Regulations have been published on Church.mt .