Yesterday was the closing date of applications for the fourth edition of Mużika Mużika. Numerous applications were submitted.

The Mużika Mużika board, together with the Festivals Malta team, will start working on selecting the 20 semi-finalists who will participate in the festival's fourth edition. The next phase consists of evaluation sessions by an expert jury where the best 40 songs will be selected.

The selected songs will be performed live, accompanied by a backing track, in front of a different jury than the previous one. In this final phase, the 20 semi-finalists who will compete in the festival in March of next year will be selected.

The Mużika Mużika semi-finalists will be announced after the live auditions which will take place in November. Mużika Mużika 2024 will take place between March 14 and 16.

For more information on the festival, visit www.muzikamuzika.mt.