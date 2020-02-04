Applications for cancer research grants are currently being assessed by a team of international experts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation Malta said it had recently launched a call for applications for hefty cancer research grants.

The foundation said it had received ten applications by the closing date, and an international panel of experts in the field are currently reviewing the applications.

The winning researchers will work at the University of Malta, where cancer research teams have already achieved promising results and will continue in their quest through the support of the Emanuele Cancer Foundation Malta.

The Foundation has already provided state-of-the-art equipment that is making the research possible.

Through the research grants, amounting to €500,000 each year, the Foundation will support local and international academics working to help reduce the incidence of cancer, improve treatment and ameliorate patients’ quality of life, and thus enhancing the existing opportunities and possibilities for further local research through project-specific funding.

"Cancer touches us all, and it does not discriminate; that is why we should all strive to respond to the challenges brought about by cancer. We can only achieve positive outcomes by joining forces; policymakers, educators, specialists and carers, researchers, patients and their families and loved ones, and civil society.," the foundation said.