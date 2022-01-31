Applications for admission to Church schools in Malta and Gozo for the scholastic year commencing in September 2022, will be accepted online as from Tuesday, February 1, the Curia said.

There are 916 vacant places for students (831 in Malta and 85 in Gozo). Detailed information about the places offered and the criteria are available in the regulations published last November on www.church.mt.

The admissions process in Malta determines admission at first year and second year kindergarten, first year primary and first year secondary. This year there are also vacant places for girls in fourth year primary.

Applications will be accepted at church.mt/applications until February 14 and from February 22 to 28.

More information may be obtained by calling on 79990224, 79515491 or 77865241 or by sending an email toadmissions@maltadiocese.org.]

For more information regarding the applications,see www.church.mt