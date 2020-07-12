While the first group of semi-finalists for this year’s Malta Social Impact Awards has been selected, applications have reopened on July 1 due to this year’s extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals, non-profit organisations, social entrepreneurs and innovators thus still can apply for the chance to win both financial and non-financial support to develop a sustainable initiative that would have a positive social impact on Malta.

MSIA is looking for new and innovative initiatives that are making a difference and that can be developed into long-term initiatives that can continue to change lives, have a positive effect on the environment or create social change.

Both semi-finalist groups will attend workshops by Takeoff, Malta’s premier business incubator at the University of Malta, to develop their social initiatives and look at their sustainability and long-term vision.

All the semi-finalists will present their initiatives to a panel of judges in January 2021 and the ones chosen as finalists will be paired with an executive from Vistage for furthering mentoring in preparation for the final event in March 2021.

The winners will be awarded up to €50,000 in funding, as well as pro bono mentoring and advisory services.

“Some of the best ideas that could make a difference in society remain just that: a brilliant idea. That is why the Malta Social Impact Awards are the go-to event for all of you, creative problem solvers, that want to make a difference in their community. Our goal is to help you help our communities for the greater good. Not only that, we will also support you on your start-up journey with coaching and mentoring, to enable you to have the highest social impact possible,” MSIA judge Nathan Farrugia said.

Over its past four editions, thanks to the support of local businesses and individuals, MSIA has awarded over €350,000 in grants and more in non-financial support to 13 winning initiatives.

These initiatives have had an impact on the lives of thousands of individuals in Malta, from children to the elderly, migrants and disadvantaged groups as well as people suffering from mental or physical health issues.

“We are proud of the high standard of MSIA applicants received to date and we are extremely keen to see the new and exciting ideas that have emerged this year. The Malta Social Impact Awards is needed to continue creating an impact on our society,” said Joseph Gasan, one of the founders of MSIA.

Application forms may be downloaded directly from www.siamalta.org/apply-now. These must be submitted by October 18. Anyone interested is invited to join an online information session on August 6 at 3pm. RSVP on info@siamalta.org to attend.

Last year’s trophies.

The first group of semi-finalists

360°Blue (AquaBiotech Group)

360°Blue is a national educational and awareness-building project around the marine environment and blue economy, driven by concerted action from different key stakeholders in the sector. The aim is to bring marine education to different sectors of society and to create a platform for discussion and action around important marine issues to drive Malta to become a good paradigm of sustainable practices and appreciation towards the surrounding beautiful seas.

Empathizer (Luke Laurenti)

Empathizer is a mobile application that helps people reach out for comfort and advice when dealing with a difficult moment in their lives, such as suffering from anxiety, losing a loved one or getting over a break-up. The app allows users to seek professional advice as well as chat anonymously to other users in a safe environment.

Interpreter Unit (Tama)

The aim of the Interpreter Unit is to reform the current system addressing issues related to the availability of trained interpreters in Malta. Tama aspires to have a responsive, professional and organised response team to combat migrants’ isolation from the community and ensure all migrants have access to services and benefits. Moreover, Tama aims to secure stable wages to interpreters and cultural mediators, as well as offer training and supervision from mental health professionals.

MWBA A Sport for All (Malta Wheelchair Basketball Association)

The Malta Wheelchair Basketball Association is a sports organisation committed to empowering individuals to reach their full potential on and off the court, by providing everyone with the equal opportunity to play, learn and contribute to this all-ability sport. MWBA aims to help overcome the barriers to live a more active lifestyle for people with physical impairments and, ultimately, to create a more inclusive and accessible society.

Visual Teaching and Learning Tools (Learning 360)

Learning 360 is developing a series of educational audiovisual animations, which present the MATSEC curriculum in a fun and memorable way. The first season will include eight short videos on Maltese history, each one addressing key information on the SEC syllabus. This initiative aims to create accessible and engaging material, which will be available online for free for everyone, while also promoting appreciation for Maltese cultural identity, not only among youth but also the general public and thus fostering national pride.

For more information on the Malta Social Impact Awards, send an e-mail to info@siamalta.org, visit the MSIA website or follow the MSIA Facebook page for regular updates.