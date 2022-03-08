The National Book Council is receiving submissions for the 2022 National Book Prize and the Terramaxka Prize for children and young adults.

The National Book Prize is the highest literary prize assigned to authors, editors, translators, publishers and illustrators for books published in Malta during the preceding year. It is evaluated by an independent adjudication board for eligibility and longlisting, which process will lead to the publication of a shortlist on July 26.

The awarding ceremony for both the National Book Prize and the Terramaxka Prize will be held on November 4.

The National Book Prize is accepting applications in eight categories for books for adults − novel, short story, poetry, drama, literary non-fiction, translation, general research, and biographical and historiographic research; and six categories of the Terramaxka Prize − original works for children ages 0-7, 8-12 and young adult literature, as well as works in Maltese translation for children aged 0-7, 8-12 and young adult literature in Maltese translation.

All categories are open to publications in the Maltese and English languages, with the exception of categories for translations into Maltese.

The National Book Prize also awards special prizes for best book production, best emergent writer, lifetime achievement award and poet laureate to two-time recipients of the National Book Prize for Poetry.

Only one prize may be awarded per category. The National Book Prize awards publications that are judged to have high literary, cultural or academic merit. For a book to receive the prize in its respective category, it must exceed the 90 per cent mark.

The prize money awarded in each National Book Prize category, including the special prizes for best emergent writer, lifetime achievement award, poet laureate and best book production, is €4,000. The only exception is the prize money for the translation categories of the Terramaxka Prize, which is €2,000.

The National Book Prize regulations, application form and evaluation criteria can be accessed at ktieb.org.mt/nationalbookprize/. Completed applications, including the submission of the online application form and delivery of four copies of the books entered for consideration, should reach the National Book Council by not later than March 28 at noon. Late entries will not be accepted.

Book deliveries are received at the National Book Council offices at Kumpless Bice Mizzi Vassallo in Triq Arnhem, Pembroke, between Monday and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

For any queries, e-mail Michael Mercieca on michael.mercieca@gov.mt.