A new government grant that will refund people up to €1,000 in costs incurred for carrying out roof insulation works or installing double-glazed doors and windows is set to open on Monday, the Energy Ministry has announced.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Friday that last year more than 1,000 homes benefitted from this scheme and as a result, the Government decided to double its investment in the scheme to €1 million.

In 2022, the Roof Insulation – Double Glazing Scheme had an allocation of €500,000 and was immediately taken up with 577 applications in just over a month.

The grant funds 50% of the total eligible costs of roof insulation or double-glazed doors and windows, up to a maximum of €1,000, including VAT. Households and voluntary organisations can apply for both of these thermal insulation solutions at the same time.

“We believe that people are the protagonists of our ecological transition towards climate neutrality,” Dalli said.

“The Government’s vision is to provide as much support as possible to help families and businesses in this direction. Year after year, we are strengthening different schemes to make this transition easier for all.”.

Applications for the scheme will be received between November 13 and December 31 of this year or until funds are absorbed. Online application forms and scheme guidelines are available at www.rews.org.mt.

Prospective applicants may also contact the Government helpline Servizz.Gov on 153 for further assistance.