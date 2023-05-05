All applications for a Transport Malta grant for petrol-powered motorbikes will be honoured, the Transport Ministry has clarified.

A ministry spokesperson said that all 2,760 applications received by Thursday will be honoured.

Transport Malta stopped accepting applications because the funds had been exhausted. The initially allocated € 1.3million had been topped up with an additional €2.9 million, Transport Malta announced on Thursday.

The spokesperson was replying to questions sent by Times of Malta after Transport PN spokesperson Adrian Delia claimed on Facebook earlier on Friday that people were being told that they were going to remain without the grant because funds had been exhausted.

“This is incorrect. Transport Malta processed 2,760 applications and every person who applied for the grant until yesterday will be paid accordingly. TM has stopped receiving applications since the allocated funds were exhausted… All the applications received will be honoured,” the spokesperson said.

The aim of the grant was to promote the use of less polluting vehicles. It provided financial incentives for individuals to buy petrol-powered motorcycles.

The government also launched other schemes, together with the Bank of Valletta and the APS Bank, offering loans with a zero interest rate to invest in electric or hybrid vehicles, as well as initiatives promoting energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy.