JCI Malta is again organising its annual national debating competition on April 4 at Fort St Elmo. Whereas it was previously only open to university students, this year anyone between the ages of 18 to 40 can participate.

Being an organisation that is focused on developing its members into future leaders, JCI Malta believes that knowing how to debate and speak in public is of utmost importance and therefore training will be provided by some of the best trainers and debaters prior to the competition.

Training sessions begin on Saturday with ‘Debating 101’ which will cover the rules of debating in a JCI setting. JCI Ireland 2019 national president and debating champion Keira Koegh will be running training on the JCI debating rules, how to define a motion, and what the different roles within the teams entail.

On March 14, the training session called ‘Debating Like…’ will focus on the different ways in which one can debate. This day workshop will bring in professionals from the fields of law, politics, and the media who will deliver information sessions on how to win an argument using debating skills.

Following the training sessions, a friendly debating league will be held on March 28 where teams will get to practise their newly learnt debating skills and receive professional feedback before the big event. Finally, the national debating competition will be held on April 4 from 9am till 5pm, where all teams will compete for the coveted title of JCI Malta National Debating champions.

A panel of judges will determine the winning team who will receive a fully funded trip to the JCI European Conference in Dublin, Ireland at the end of May to compete in this splendid growth opportunity with other international debating teams. The team will also get access to several trainings and keynote sessions throughout the course of the conference.

All information about the JCI Malta National Debating Competition, including guidelines on team composition, participation, membership, and how to apply for all the sessions can be found on the JCI Malta website https://www.jci.org.mt/national-debating-competition.

This project has been funded through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme managed by the Malta Council for the voluntary Sector on behalf of Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sports and Voluntary Organisations within the Ministry of Education and Employment.