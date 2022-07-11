Over 400 courses in 77 different subjects, including vocational subjects, will be offered during the 2022-23 academic year by the Lifelong Learning Unit of the Education Ministry.

They include introductory courses to help improve basic skills in reading, writing, maths and computer skills; 11 different language courses offered at MQF level 1 and 2, SEC and A level; courses aimed to boost career prospects and healthy living; and over 20 creative craft courses.

The sessions will be held in 27 local councils, 17 NGOs and eight Lifelong Learning Centres at Msida; St Ignatius College, Blata l-Bajda; St Clare College, Gżira; St Thomas More College, Tarxien; St Theresa College, Mrieħel; Maria Regina College, Mosta; and MCAST Gozo Campus, Għajnsielem.

Applications for courses starting in October will open on Thursday, July 14, and close on August 11.

Information on the courses and application forms are available online at the website below.

For further details, call the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability on 153 or e-mail lifelonglearning@gov.mt.

www.lifelonglearning.gov.mt