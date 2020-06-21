The University of Malta has launched a process to choose two natural or engineering science students from Malta to take part in the first European Quantum Future Academy, which will take place in Berlin, Germany, from November 1 to 7, 2020.

Organised as part of Germany’s EU Council presidency, all partici­pants’ costs are being generously covered by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), which is hosting about 60 selected partici­pants from around 30 European countries for this week in the nation’s cosmopolitan capital.

During the event, the participants can expect to gain exclusive insights into the most diverse areas of applied quantum technologies. The week will include visits to companies and laboratories, meetings with researchers and industry partners, hands-on workshops and extensive networking opportunities. The programme will also include cultural activities in the city.

The Quantum Future Academy, being held with the motto ‘Today’s insights for tomorrow’s experts’, is aimed at supporting the formation of a sustainable network of young European researchers in the future field of quantum technologies. It is a BMBF initiative held in cooperation with the European Quantum Flagship and supported by numerous institutions in the participating countries, which are independently organising the selection process for the academy in their respective country.

The academy is aimed at the formation young researchers in quantum technologies

In Malta, students eligible to take part in the academy must be in the third year of the single-honours BSc, the third or fourth year of the double-honours BSc, or enrolled in an MSc with a physics curriculum containing quantum mechanics.

Applicants for the academy will be ranked according to the following criteria:

a) Twenty per cent of the total marks will be based on their motivation letter and curriculum vitae. The letter may be up to 2,000 characters long, and the CV not longer than one A4 page.

b) Forty per cent of the marks will be allocated based on the applicants’ average mark in their university course. The average will be calculated by dividing the total number of marks obtained by the number of exams undertaken.

c) Twenty per cent will be allocated based on the applicants’ performance in a two-hour written examination with both multiple answer questions and exercises about quantum mechanics; and

d) The final 20 per cent of marks will be allocated based on the applicants’ performance during an interview. Applicants will be asked to deliver a presentation of up to 15 minutes in front of the selection committee on a quantum mechanics topic chosen by the applicant.

Students who wish to apply are to e-mail their motivation letter and CV to tony.apollaro@um.edu.mt by July 15 at 5pm.

For more information, visit the links below.

https://bit.ly/qfaum2020

Twitter: @quantumalta, @quantentech #qfa2020