The Institute of Family Therapy – Malta (IFT-Malta) is currently accepting applications for its forthcoming Award in Clinical Supervision, which training is due to start this spring. The intensive training is divided into six weekend blocks spread over six months, from April through to October 2022, with a break during the month of August.

The A1 course is one of the most recent and successful inclusions in IFT-Malta’s portfolio of training which started attracting professionals since the institute’s inception in 2010.

The Award in Clinical Supervision is designed to help practitioners develop a wide range of skills, namely, a theoretical know-how on supervisory practice and processes; the refinement of supervisory skills; the integration of theory and advanced skills; the ability to assess and evaluate clinical supervision; the effective management of influencing factors during supervision; the enhancement of the supervisor’s developing professional identity; awareness and mindfulness of the wider context; and the development of ethical practice in supervision.

Upon successful completion, participants will be qualified to act as supervisors as per training criteria recognised and respected by local, European and international bodies. The training, as all other IFT-Malta courses, is accredited by the MFHEA and is in line with European psychotherapy associations’ and international psychotherapy associations’ standards of supervision practice.

Apart from this, it fully meets the supervision training criteria of Malta’s Psychotherapy Profession Board. All IFT-Malta courses are also entitled to local funding schemes.

Due to the nature of this training, the number of participants is limited.

