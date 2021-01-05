The fourth edition of the Trikki Trakki youth theatre festival organised by the national company Teatru Malta will be a special one dubbed the PANDEM-onju edition.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 festival has shifted from a school festival to one for which everyone can apply.

Applications this year have been opened to all young people attending year 7 (Form 1), year 8 (Form 2) and year 9 (Form 3) of school and who have a passion for theatre.

They are asked to send a filmed audition and the best applications will be selected.

The parents of young people having an interest in theatre are asked to visit the Teatru Malta website and download an application form.

The attentive participants during a previous edition of the festival.

Young people have to choose a monologue, prepare it and film it. They must then send this video together with their details to Teatru Malta by this Friday January 8.

For the last three editions of the festival, the schools themselves had to apply but this was not possible this year due to health and safety restrictions.

Despite the great difficulties that the theatre sector is facing, Teatru Malta decided to go ahead with the festival, but in a different form, adapted to the new situation.

The PANDEM-onju edition will be a mixed edition, with certain activities that will take place online, while others will take place in the theatre, respecting social distance and other necessary measures.

The selected students will work on monologues specially written for them by local established writers.

The direction will be in the hands of some of the best local directors, as is the tradition of Trikki Trakki.

The first rehearsals of the monologues with the directors will take place online.

During the week of production between March 8 and 12, the students will work in the theatre.

They will then give a show to a limited audience on Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, 2021.

For more details, visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt and download the application from https:// teatrumalta.org.mt/trikki-trakki-application-for-our-fourth-edition-are-out/?lang=mt. Those who wish to apply must choose a monologue, film it with a mobile phone and send it to us together with their details on contact@tearumalta.org.mt or 99063089 by noon of this Friday, January 8.