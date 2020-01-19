Calamatta Cuschieri has appointed Nicholas Schembri as chief human resources officer.

Schembri, who is a veteran in human resources, joins a team of individuals who form part of CC Group management team. He graduated in business management from the University of Malta and holds an MBA from the University of Leicester, specialising in employee relations. He is experienced in HR strategies, having delivered organisational development and harmonisation programmes in different organisations. He was previously employed with Medserv plc as a CHRO.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “We are proud to welcome Nicholas to our team. Running a robust human resources operation has become crucial for growing companies today and we felt that it was the right time in the group’s journey to engage an experienced C-Level professional such as Mr Schembri to continue to drive our HR strategy forward.

“We continue to focus our efforts on selecting and retaining top talent and on attracting people with the drive and experience to take the CC Group to IPO in the medium term. In 2019, we set out to restructure and strengthen our management team and this role completes our mission. The group now has a management team of 16 people.

In terms of HR strategy, we have also taken a series of initiatives to continue developing the CC brand such as supporting the launch of a gym at our HQ, providing healthy food at the workplace, offering our staff life insurance and flexible hours.”

Schembri holds 11 years of experience within human resources management. He worked in different industries, company set-ups and complex structures, including global structures within different geographies.

Calamatta Cuschieri is one of Malta’s largest independent financial services groups that pioneered the local financial services industry as early as 1972. The group currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services, including investment advice, live online trading, life insurance, savings plans, pension plans, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta. For more information call 2568 8688 or visit www.cc.com.mt.