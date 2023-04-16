Audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars in Malta has announced the appointment of Anita Grech as audit and assurance partner within the firm.

Grech has extensive experience in auditing, having worked at one of the ‘Big Four’ audit firms for 15 years. Her work has covered a plethora of sectors and industries, including audits of listed entities and PIEs, multinational groups operating in a variety of industries, as well as audit clients in financial services, gaming aviation, healthcare, hospitality and construction sectors.

She also gained experience as financial controller of a local group of companies before joining Mazars in Malta in 2018 as audit senior manager, where she continued to specialise in PIE audit engagements and group audits.

Grech graduated from the University of Malta and is a certified public accountant, and a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Mazars in Malta managing partner Anthony Attard explained that the appointment of a new partner “is always an important milestone for a firm such as Mazars, and it is a pleasure to welcome an extremely competent and hard-working professional such as Anita on board.”

He added that in her role as audit senior manager, Grech had already proven herself invaluable in adding value to the delivery of Mazars’ customised solutions in Malta, and “her expertise and integrity were greatly appreciated by her peers and clients alike. I am confident that Anita will play a key role in the future growth of Mazars in Malta”.

The appointment of Grech as a Mazars in Malta partner also coincides with Mazars’ policy to further gender equity, diversity and inclusion. In recent years, Mazars has globally increased the representation of women in leadership positions and has made significant progress towards gender equality across the firm worldwide.

Today, women make up 35 per cent of the global leadership team that drives the firm’s 2024 global strategic plan. By January 2023, women accounted for 22 per cent of partners across the group, with the realistic goal of raising this number to 25 per cent by 2025.

At Mazars in Malta, female representation at leadership level currently stands at 45 per cent.