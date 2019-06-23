Abstract painter Ray Axiaq is the guest artist at today’s meeting of the Art Discussion Group (ADG) at the Balzan parish centre. During the meeting he will give a preview and a taste of his exhibition entitled Music and Painting: Sound and Colour – Painting Music and Playing a Painting that is being held at the Cavalieri Art Hotel’s Renoir Gallery between July 1 and August 18.

Being a rebel, Axiaq’s priority is his liberty and freedom of expression. “Abstraction cannot be rationally interpreted,” he says, “but it speaks to you through intuition. Art, like music, needs to communicate but not necessarily be understood.”

ADG chairman E. V. Borg comments: “Ray’s language need not be understood but his calligraphy can be read.” He added that if art is a reflection of life it hardly needs to be understood, so it is not a problem if it is not rational or does not make sense. As if land can be understood in its beauty, mystery and enigma. Land is sacred if it is untainted, unravished, untouched, and as such it is a prayer and a blessing. The understanding lies in the therapy and healing that a mother offers her child. Man needs wisdom to feel the soothing balm and gentle caress of nature. He will then understand the incomprehensible.”

During the ADG event Axiaq will elaborate about particular works and answer questions from the floor.

The meeting with artist Ray Axiaq will be held at the parish centre, 36, Idmejda Street, Balzan (next to the Good Shepherd Church) today at 7.30pm. For further details visit www.adgmalta.webs.com.