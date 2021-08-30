When one thinks of global sports events which are a must-watch, even to those who are not traditionally fans of sports, the World Cup and the Olympic Games are two such events which are likely to come up.

As we have seen this summer, after two years which were hard on everyone, the Euros and the Tokyo Olympic Games managed to bring people together and offer some much-needed hope.

We cannot but praise these athletes who have given it their best, training in circumstances which were difficult for all. After the highs of the Olympic Games, it is often forgotten that, just a few weeks after these games have finished, there is another set of games which also offer hope and shine a light on how ability truly surpasses all barriers.

The Paralympic Games are organised in parallel with the Olympic Games and it involves athletes with a range of disabilities competing in different sports. The Paralympics have grown from a gathering of hundreds to over 4,500 athletes from 163 countries in this year’s edition, comprising of 539 events in 22 different sports.

As a nation, we must give our best wishes to Thomas Borg and Vladyslava Kravchenko who will be competing in these games on Malta’s behalf. I am sure that they will serve as role models to others who admire their courage and dedication in giving it everything they have. In our eyes, they are already winners.

Another set of games which offer hope and shine a light on how ability truly surpasses all barriers

Watching these games, it is easy to feel inspired by these athletes who have managed to surpass all obstacles in their life and never let anything hold them back. In fact, it is proof that, given the right resources, everyone can succeed in life.

My work in the European Parliament has shown me case after case how people with disabilities unfortunately face constant obstacles which hold them back.

It was a moment of personal satisfaction that my report on the protection of people with disabilities was adopted by a large majority in the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions in July 2021.

The report dealt with the obstacles encountered by people with disabilities in relation to accessibility, social protection and employment rights. This was recognition by the members of the committee that there is much more work to be done to remove these obstacles.

The opening of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics also marked the official launch of the #WeThe15 campaign. This global human rights movement addresses the persistent discrimination of persons with disabilities and aims at forging a global partnership for disability visibility, inclusion and accessibility.

It is the duty of the European Parliament, as a strong advocate of human rights of persons with disabilities and non-discrimination, to step up its efforts in guaranteeing rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities in the EU and at the global level.

By aligning itself fully in the #WeThe15 campaign, the European Parliament is showing that it does not shy away from its responsibility deriving from the representation of millions of persons with disabilities living in the EU as well as the necessary commitment to adopt policies and measures that support equal treatment of persons with disabilities.

Apart from being a joy to watch, let us appreciate the Paralympic Olympics as the beacon of hope that shows that everything is possible. By providing the resources required, each person with a disability can surpass their obstacles and instead let their abilities shine.

It is the duty of all of us to show that we are fully behind such initiatives, which aim to provide a more inclusive society for all.