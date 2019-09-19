Robert Ghirlando writes:

The passing away of Ing. Alex Galea is first and foremost a great loss to his wife Catherine and his family and friends. It is also a great loss to the engineering community. Alex was a leading light, a champion for the profession to which he dedicated a considerable amount of his time and energy.

I first met Alex in the mid-1970s when I was introduced to him by a mutual friend to support a proposal to the Malta Joint Group (representing the British Engineering Institutions) for the election of a graduate engineer on its committee. Since then, Alex and I have never looked back and we both became heavily involved with the profession, mainly through the Chamber of Engineers, of which we both are past presidents and long-serving members of the council. Thus our friendship grew and we became very close friends. We were together on the council in the good times and the bad times. It was Alex who came up with the idea of organising an annual engineering conference, now in its 26th edition.

The development of the Maurice Debono memorial prize in memory of another past president was also the work of Alex. This year, he accepted to be co-opted again on the council, mainly to mentor the young engineers that were elected to form part of this year’s council. But typically, he was all for allowing them full freedom of action; it did not matter to him if they made a few mistakes, it is the best way to learn.

Alex was passionate about upholding the highest standards of competence and ethical behaviour. So it is not surprising that for the past few years he was chairing the Chamber’s Ethics sub-committee.

With his passing away, I have lost a very close and loyal friend. There is nothing I would not have trusted him with. His legacy, however will live on. My sympathy and condolences to Catherine, Elizabeth and Michael and their families.