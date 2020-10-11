Paul Xuereb writes:

Alfred G. Miceli was for much of his lifetime the leading expert on opera in Malta, and his two-volume work L-Istorja ta’ l-Opra f’Malta (Pin, 1999-2001) remains the one reference work essential for the student, scholar and writer.

Covering the whole history from the 17th century until the close of the 20th century, the work gives good pictures not just of the opera seasons over the ages, the singers and the works performed, but also the various imprese that undertook the productions, and some information on the Teatru Manoel and later the Teatru Rjal which presented so many of the productions.

Both volumes have an invaluable feature: a chronological listing of operas as they first appeared in Malta, and in many cases indicating the seasons in which that same opera was performed again subsequently. His great knowledge and competence in the field of opera made him a distinguished and much sought consultant.

Like other well-known authors/scholars such as Albert Ganado and Giovanni Bonello, Alfred was very generous with others working in his field or fields adjoining it.

When I was writing my book The Manoel Theatre: a short history (first edition 1994), Alfred gave me access to important work then still unpublished and gave me much information I was looking for, as I acknowledged in my introduction to the book. When he published his opera book, I found it valuable for my revision of my Manoel Theatre book republished in 2012.

I know that many other scholars and authors owed him as much as I owed him.

Apart from being a prolific author of expert articles and shorter studies, Alfred was busy as a practising musician particularly in the field of choral singing. His love of and his writings for the non-operatic stage, unhappily, are much less known.

Alfred Miceli was a person much liked and admired. He will long be missed.